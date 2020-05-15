ICU nurse gives coronavirus patients hope with personalized teddy bears

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Richmond, Virginia ICU nurse and coronavirus first responder Michelle Vaughan is spreading hope and getting creative with her program “Be There Bears,” which allows patients to hear the voices of their loved ones.

Vaughan told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday that most coronavirus patients are either intubated or sedated and unable to see their families, so she stepped in to help. In her free time, Vaughan creates personalized teddy bears for patients stuffed with phone call recordings from family members.

“They're not able to call their family members like some of the patients on other floors,” she said. “We were really kind of touched by that. It was really awful once we started to realize that that was what was happening, that we couldn't have the families by the bedside any longer… And so I started to think back on what we could do to help.”

Upon its return on Sunday, NASCAR will be honoring coronavirus first responders, including Vaughan for her selfless efforts.

“I am so humbled by the attention this is getting,” she said. “And, you know, all of the things that are happening just because we decided to try to help our patients a little bit more. And I'm just so pleased and honored to be part of all of this.”

The NASCAR Cup Series’ return to Darlington Raceway will air Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

