Dolly Parton floated as replacement for KKK leader statue

A Tennessee state legislator last week floated a statue of beloved country music singer Dolly Parton as a replacement for a bust of a Ku Klux Klan leader currently displayed in the state's Capitol.

"What's wrong with someone like Dolly Parton being put in that alcove?" asked state Rep. Jeremy Faison, a Republican, referring to an alcove holding a statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, during an interview with The Tennesseean.

Faison previously supported keeping the bust of Forrest, a Confederate general, on display but has changed his mind after prompting from Democratic Rep. G.A. Hardaway.

"I fundamentally reject any notion by someone saying that moving him to the museum is trying to whitewash history," Faison told The Tennessean. "If we want to preserve history, then let's tell it the right way. Right now there are eight alcoves [in the Capitol]. Seven are filled with white men."

The state legislature could pass a resolution requesting the State Capitol Commission and Tennessee Historical Commission vote on removing the bust, Faison said. He did not commit to introducing such legislation, according to The Tennessean.

"How about getting a lady in there?" Faison said. "My daughter is 16, and I would love for her to come into the Capitol and see a lady up there. What's wrong with [suffragette] Anne Dallas Dudley getting in that alcove?"

Faison is related to Paul Faison, a Confederate general, The Tennessean reported.

It appears that Parton has not responded to Faison's idea. She has been busy promoting her new Netflix series, "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings."

FOX Business' inquiries to Faison and Parton's representatives were not returned at the time of publication.

