Dolly Parton issues social media challenge ahead of 'Heartstrings' Netflix premiere

Fans quickly took the opportunity to show off their skills.

By FOXBusiness
Netflix co-founder and first CEO Marc Randolph discusses the future of streaming services as Disney gears up to launch Disney Plus and Netflix’s corporate history.video

Netflix co-founder says platform will remain on top in streaming

Netflix co-founder and first CEO Marc Randolph discusses the future of streaming services as Disney gears up to launch Disney Plus and Netflix’s corporate history.

Dolly Parton issued a social media challenge for her fans ahead of the debut of her Netflix series "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings."

In a video posted on Parton's Twitter, Julianne Hough, who plays Jolene in Parton's Netflix series, asked Dolly fans to show the icon their skills by posting themselves singing the 1973 song with the hashtag #JoleneChallenge.

"I wanna hear your version of the song using the #JoleneChallenge," said Hough.

The American singer and songwriter even made an appearance in the 30-second video.

Since being posted on Nov. 15, the video has already garnered more than 45,000 views, nearly 300 retweets, and over 2,100 likes. And not only did her social media followers take notice -- they readily accepted the challenge.

"It would mean the world to me if you guys could retweet this and hashtags #JoleneChallenge !!" one user wrote."Hopefully, we can get Dolly to see it! Wouldn't that be so cool!?"

Creative renditions of the hit song are coming from all ages with another user tweeting, "Here is my niece Avery Kate dressed up in her Coat of Many Colors singing #Jolene! She loves Dolly Parton just as much as me!"

"Heartstrings, which is set to premiere on Nov. 22 on Netflix, is an eight-episode anthology in which the singer's most famous songs are brought to life.

Parton will star alongside Julianne Hough and Kimberly Williams-Paisley in the eight episodes "celebrating family, faith, love and forgiveness" that are "inspired by Dolly Parton's iconic country music catalog," according to the streaming service.

"As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music," Parton told Deadline in 2018 after the series was first announced.

"I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations, and I want to thank the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros. TV for their incredible support," she said.

