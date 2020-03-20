Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Coronavirus is the pin that burst U.S. economy's bubble, says analyst who predicted 2008 crash

Is coronavirus distracting from underlying economic problems?

By FOXBusiness
close
Nasdaq President and CEO Adena Friedman says past crises have prepared markets to operate during coronavirus even with employees working from home. video

Nasdaq CEO: The system is resilient

Nasdaq President and CEO Adena Friedman says past crises have prepared markets to operate during coronavirus even with employees working from home.

Jesse Colombo, an economic analyst who predicted the 2008 financial crisis, says the U.S. economy is in worse shape than many people realize, but he doesn't blame the coronavirus pandemic that seemed to cause the Dow Jones Industrial Average to plunge in March.

Continue Reading Below

"Coronavirus is acting as a red herring," Colombo told FOX Business. "People are thinking things are falling apart because of the coronavirus. It’s just the pin that burst that bubble."

DOW BATTLES TO PROTECT 20K AS CONGRESS CRAFTS 3RD CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS

Colombo coined the term "bubblecovery" to describe the U.S. economy's post-2008 recovery and skyrocketing debt. He has warned about the impending burst of bubbles found worldwide, from tech startups to U.S. shale energy companies, since 2019 and earlier.

"This false recovery ... it's built on the backs of bubbles acting as growth engines. It's not legitimate," Colombo said. "Last time it was the housing bubble. Lightning doesn't strike in the same place twice."

Jesse Colombo is a Texas-based economic analyst. (Photo courtesy of Colombo)

He doesn't trust the stock market or central banking and is a doomsday prepper who estimates he's stockpiled two and half years' worth of food.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve and congressional leaders are taking drastic action to restore confidence in the American economy. Lawmakers are working on a third coronavirus stimulus package. The measure would guarantee low-interest loans for small businesses, give cash payments to most Americans, provide loans to the industries hardest hit by the virus-related slowdown and extend funding to hospitals and medical centers.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, to discuss an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Colombo predicts that hard times for American businesses and layoffs for American workers because of bubbles bursting.

"Since the global financial crisis of 2008, the world has taken on almost 100 trillion dollars of new debt. We threw another debt party and made all the same mistakes," Colombo said. "We kicked the can down the road, and now we can’t kick it any longer."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE