Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Unions

Auto workers union presses companies to close US factories

The United Auto Workers union wants Detroit's three automakers to shut down

Associated Press
close
President Trump addresses action to stimulate the economy during the coronavirus and support small business.video

Trump: Small businesses getting support, flexibility they need

President Trump addresses action to stimulate the economy during the coronavirus and support small business.

DETROIT — The United Auto Workers union wants Detroit's three automakers to shut down their factories for two weeks to keep its members safe from the spreading coronavirus.

Continue Reading Below

But union President Rory Gamble said in an email to members obtained by The Associated Press that the companies were not willing to stop production. Gamble says the union gave Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler two days to put together plans to safeguard workers. That period ends Tuesday afternoon.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
FFORD MOTOR COMPANY4.98-0.03-0.60%
GMGENERAL MOTORS COMPANY19.91-1.09-5.21%
FCAFIRST TR EXCH TRADED ALPHADEX FD II CHINA ALPHADEX FD20.47+0.10+0.50%

The companies and union will meet this evening to discuss the safety measures. But Gamble says if the union isn't satisfied it will take unspecified further action to protect members.

"These companies will be put on notice that the UAW will use any and all measures to protect our brothers and sisters who are working in their facilities," Gamble said in the message.

United Auto Workers (UAW) union Vice-President Rory Gamble addresses UAW delegates at the 'Special Convention on Collective Bargaining' in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook - RC141CB70B90

The three companies employ about 150,000 auto workers at dozens of factories and parts depots across the country. Most of the manufacturing footprint is concentrated in the industrial Midwest, but the companies also have plants in Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas and other states.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PUSHES FOR $850B CORONAVIRUS RELIEF PACKAGE