Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Health Care

CVS CEO: Consumers can save $90 per drug thanks to transparency

By FOXBusiness
close
CVS CEO Larry Merlo gives his thoughts on how CVS's health services have lowered its drug prices. video

CVS CEO on how to make health care transparency actionable

CVS CEO Larry Merlo gives his thoughts on how CVS's health services have lowered its drug prices.

Greater transparency in health care has caused the average consumer to save about $90 per prescription, according to the CEO of CVS Larry Merlo.

Continue Reading Below

Merlo said when an individual provides their benefit plan to a physician, the doctor is “switching the drug that they were about to prescribe to a lower-cost alternative about 40 percent of the time.”

“We've been doing a lot of work in terms of how do you make transparency actionable.”

-  Larry Merlo, CVS CEO

UBER STRIKES DEAL TO FACILITATE HEALTH CARE TRANSPORTATION

“We talk a lot about prescription drug prices,” Merlo said during an interview with FOX Business’ Jack Otter on “Barron’s Roundtable.” “One of the things that we've been able to do is take your individual benefit design and put it into the physician's office as part of your electronic health record.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

CVS CEO Larry Merlo speaks on CVS's new 'health hubs,' and the company is trying to become a community destination for health. Video

Realizing individual patients' needs caused many health care providers to put a new emphasis on health care technology. Merlo mentioned CVS's Health Hub as an example.

VR FITNESS: 5 EMERGING BRANDS THAT ARE DRIVING THE HEALTH-CARE TECH TREND

He said the Health Hub works towards being a community-destination focused on health-related services, instead of just convenient access to health, beauty or personal care items.

“There's more consumerism in health care today than ever before,” he told Otter.

Merlo said the necessity to meet people where they are in order to help them with their health needs is crucial.

THIS APP IS AIMING TO UPEND THE HEALTH CARE SYSTEM

He said a pharmacist or nurse practitioner in a CVS’s “minute clinic” can do much more than just dispensing a prescription.

They can provide “other health-related services that can help people on a better path to their health,” Merlo said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business' "Barron's Roundtable" airs 10 p.m. ET on Fridays. 