VR fitness: 5 emerging brands that are driving the health-care tech trend

For those trying to find a fun way to combat the obesity epidemic that has befallen the United States, or to just improve their fitness — virtuality reality fitness programs are one way to go.

These video game-like experiences encourage movement and track your exercise with sensors, calculators and, of course, VR goggles.

As trends continue to show that the public is interested in wellness and healthy living, the fitness industry is seeing an expansion with virtual reality technology.

Separately, the fitness market had an estimated value of $94 billion in 2018 while the VR market had an estimated value of $7.9 billion that same year, according to fitness consulting firm Wellness Creatives Co. and market research firm Research And Markets.

Here are five standout brands taking this trend by storm:

MIRROR

At-home fitness device maker MIRROR hasn’t gone full out with VR goggles like the other companies, but its dedicated virtual training and smart monitoring are worth mentioning.

Users can perform daily workouts with a personalized virtual instructor, challenge friends in fitness competitions and track vital signs through Bluetooth — all from the mirror’s reflective surface.

NordicTrack

The NordicTrack is your go-to for all things cardio. The company, owned by Icon Health and Fitness, offers interactive treadmills, ellipticals, exercise bikes and other strength-training machines. Their treadmills cost about the $3,000, the U.S. national average.

Peloton

One of the more popular brands, Peloton — a smart cycling machine — has sold more than 400,000 bikes to date and is on track to reach a whopping $700 million in revenue for the fiscal year ending in February.

The company made its market debut in September at $27 per share.

Runtastic

This startup taps into workouts with VR trainers that take users through all sorts of exercises.

The workout technology uses the Oculus Rift headset to create virtual environments, where trainers perform each exercise and participants follow along.

Oculus VR is owned by Facebook.

YUR

YUR’s VR software lets you track your calories while using certain games or workout devices.

The company is releasing an app for the Oculus Quest that will help users track calories, among other features. YUR raised $1 million toward its business ventures, according to VRFocus.

