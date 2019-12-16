Barneys, Blockbuster, Payless: The iconic brands lost since 2010

During the last decade iconic brand names, especially in the retail sector, closed up shop as how consumers buy goods and the type of goods they prefer changed at a rapid pace. Former Toys "R" Us CEO and Storch Advisors CEO Gerald Storch joined FOX Business' “Making Money with Charles Payne” on Monday to discuss what went wrong.

Continue Reading Below

“The world changed on them, both technology and the consumer,” Storch said.

Storch said if brands don’t adapt rapidly enough, e-commerce will take over retail and they “will not survive.”

"Those particularly are hit, though, were department stores and retailers in the mall,” he said. “So you saw department stores are greatly stressed.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Here are a few notable examples:

Retail

“If something can be digitized, it will be.” - Gerald Storch, former Toys ‘R’ Us CEO and Storch Advisors CEO

RETAIL APOCALYPSE: 4,810 CLOSURES IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2019

Entertainment

HOW MILLENNIALS, AGING BOOMERS ARE CHANGING THE MALL SCENE

"You saw the disappearance of music stores, right? Because you get that digitally," Storch said. "Video stores like Blockbuster -- of course they had to go. You can get that digitally now ... same thing with books.” - Gerald Storch, former Toys ‘R’ Us CEO and Storch Advisors CEO

Kids

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE