Here’s when all Payless stores are closing

Payless ShoeSource announced in February it was shuttering nearly 2,600 stores in the U.S. and Canada — and only a few will remain open until the end of June.

Continue Reading Below

The footwear chain initially announced that all locations would be closed by late May, but a message on its website said stores will be closing on a “rolling basis” through June. Payless filed for bankruptcy in February and said it was shutting down all operations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico due to the “challenging retail climate.”

More than 250 stores in the U.S. and Canada were part of the first round of closings in March and many more locations are expected to close this month, USA Today previously reported.

“We hope our loyal fans in North America will take advantage of the opportunity to browse the Payless aisles for your perfect fit at a perfect price one last time,” the company wrote on its website. “Our liquidation sales will continue to run through the end of June 2019, during which we are offering amazing deals at up to 75 percent off.”

A complete list of stores still open is not currently available but Payless has advised customers to visit its website to find locations.

Advertisement

The 62-year-old footwear company will still operate 750 brick-and-mortar stores in dozens of countries.

Several prominent retailers in the U.S. have announced major store closings in recent months amid lagging sales and growth of e-commerce outlets such as Amazon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Dressbarn announced on Monday it would close all of its approximately 650 store locations in the coming weeks because the chain "has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today's retail environment."

Fox Business' Tom Barrabi contributed to this report.