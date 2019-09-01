‘Will & Grace’ stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack don’t want to work with Trump supporters

“Will & Grace” star Debra Messing hasn’t been shy about her political leanings, spending her weekend on Twitter calling out donors planning to attend President Trump’s Beverly Hills fundraiser – and seemingly supporting a message that black Trump voters are “mentally ill.”

Her co-star Eric McCormack first tweeted The Hollywood Reporter’s post on the fundraiser, planned during Emmys week.

“Hey @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx.”

Messing followed suit, demanding to know the people attending.

“Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know,” she tweeted.

Trump, however, has his own story to tell.

Sounding off on Twitter, the president recounted a story he hasn’t “forgotten.”

“I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me ‘Sir.’”

“How times have changed!”

Messing Saturday retweeted a story on an Alabama church that put a sign up reading, “A black vote for Trump is mental illness.” The other side of the sign exclaims, “A white vote for Trump is pure racism.”

She simply said “THANK YOU #Alabama.”

As of this post, Messing has yet to respond to the president’s account of their meeting at NBC.

