Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked, flooded with racist messages

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey had his own account hacked on Friday, according to reports.

Continue Reading Below

The hacker reportedly tweeted a series of posts on Friday, including the n-word and other crass messages.

It appears the culprit may be with the same group that hacked YouTube creators last week, The Verge reported.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the tweets were taken down within five minutes of being posted, but the account was still up and running.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had his own Twitter account hacked on Friday, according to reports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Advertisement

“We're aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened,” Twitter’s Communications team said in a statement Friday.

About an hour after its initial tweet, the company's communications team tweeted again to say Dorsey's account is secure. However, the company did not give further details on what happened except to say that the social media site had not been put in jeopardy.

"The account is now secure, and there is no indication that Twitter's systems have been compromised," the statement said.

Dorsey has more than 4.2 million followers, according to his profile.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS