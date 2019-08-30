Dior deletes Johnny Depp ‘Sauvage’ ad after Twitter slams company for being ‘racist’

It was a short-lived ad campaign.

Christian Dior’s new promotional video for its “Sauvage” cologne is being accused of cultural appropriation on social media.

The luxury goods company posted a now-deleted video ad for the campaign called “We are the Land.” In part, the video showed a woman wearing a wolf skin and a man dressed in traditional Native American clothing dancing in the desert.

The video, which was re-posted on Twitter by a Johnny Depp fan account, also starred the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor.

Though Dior has since deleted the tweet, another Twitter user took a screenshot and re-posted it on the social media site.

The tweet said: “An authentic journey deep into the Native American soul in a sacred, founding and secular territory. More to come. September 1st.”

However, social media users weren’t happy with the video, with many calling it racist and accusing the company of cultural appropriation.

After the backlash, Dior took down the tweet, as well as a similar post on Instagram, according to The Week.

In response to FOX Business' request for comment, the company forwarded a press release from the Americans for Indian Opportunity (AIO) published on Aug. 20 regarding the organization’s collaboration on the ad campaign.

Dior's new ad campaign for "Sauvage" -- which garnered criticism online -- stars Johnny Depp. Depp has been the face of "Sauvage" since 2015. (Foto Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)

“The Parfums Christian Dior project is a part of AIO’s Advance Indigeneity Campaign to change the misperceptions about Native Americans, to share accurate American history, to build awareness about Native Americans as contemporary peoples and to promote Indigenous worldviews,” a statement from the release said.

“AIO supports Native American art, films, books, and other forms of Indigenous pop culture. Through the Advance Indigeneity Campaign, AIO continues to work at an international level with schools and universities to build innovative curriculum for and by Native peoples,” the statement continued. “We are very proud of this collaboration with AIO on the new ad campaign for Sauvage.”

Depp has been the face of "Sauvage" since 2015, according to The Hollywood Reporter.