'Wheel of Fortune' contestant baffles Pat Sajak with $37,000 bonus round win

It only took four letters for a Miami teacher to figure out the puzzle on “Wheel of Fortune” last week, which stunned longtime host Pat Sajak.

Continue Reading Below

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ CONTESTANT GETS NASHVILLE TRIP AFTER GAME SHOW LOSS

N, C, E and R were the only letters contestant Jessie Rebhan needed to correctly solve the empty prompt for her Bonus Round Puzzle.

"It looks daunting to me," remarked Sajak before he passed the mysterious three-word phrase off to Rebhan, which was under the category “What Are You Doing.”

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’: PAT SAJAK’S DAUGHTER FILLS IN FOR DAD

"You have 10 seconds,” he added before cameras panned to the blank puzzle.

But Rebhan was quick with her guess and impressively proclaimed, “Buying a Juicer.” Her correct guess won her $37,000 in the bonus round, which brought her total game winnings up to $52,328 in addition to a Barbados trip she scored earlier in the show.

VANNA WHITE HOSTS 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' WHILE PAT SAJAK RECOVERS FROM SURGERY

"Of course, it's an easy one," Sajak quipped after he recovered from the shock. “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White couldn’t hide her surprise at Rebhan’s accuracy either.

"I don’t understand this game,” the 35-year-long host joked. “This game makes no sense at all."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Rebhan’s lucky guess isn’t commonplace on the game show. Only 37.76 percent of contestants have been able to solve the completely blank bonus round puzzle, according to a report from the New Republic.

ABC News says “Wheel of Fortune” has given away more than $200 million in cash and prizes to contestants since its debut. The biggest payout so far was in 2008, when it gave contestant Michelle Loewenstein $1,026,080 in cash and prizes. There have only been two other contestants that have passed the million-dollar threshold.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS