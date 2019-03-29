Walt Disney bans smoking, large strollers from theme parks

The Walt Disney Company will no longer allow patrons to smoke within its Florida or California parks or bring in oversized strollers, in a policy change that takes effect May 1.

Previously, customers were allowed to smoke or vape at designated areas in Walt Disney World, Disneyland and other parks. Smoking and vaping will still be allowed in certain locations outside the parks' entrances.

A Disney spokeswoman did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment on the shift.

Disney will also prohibit strollers that are greater than 31 inches in width and 52inches in length, as well as stroller wagons.

The company previously raised its ticket costs to $149 for adults during peak times, and $129 for regular times of the year.

Disney will launch its new Star Wars theme lands on May 31 at California’s Disneyland and Aug. 29 at Orlando’s Disney World.

The Burbank, California-based company is spending $2 billion globally to improve its theme parks.