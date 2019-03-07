Disney's new 'Star Wars' theme park to open in May

Disney plans to soon launch its long-awaited “Star Wars” theme parks, CEO Bob Iger said on Thursday, but interested guests who want to go immediately will need to make advance reservations.

Galaxy’s Edge will launch at Anaheim, California’s Disneyland on May 31 and on Aug. 29 at Orlando, Florida’s Disney World. The timeline to open the largest lands Disney has ever built was accelerated amid “tremendous demand," Iger told investors on Thursday.

“We’re going to let guests explore those lands a bit earlier than we had originally planned,” he said at the annual shareholder meeting.

Those guests looking to go to the California location between May 31 and June 23 will need to book advance reservations.

At the park, patrons will be able to explore the planet of Batuu, interact with legendary “Star Wars” characters and pilot the Millennium Falcon, among other attractions.

On "Rise of Resistance," the other major ticketed ride, guests will participate in a battle between the First Order -- the government formed in the aftermath of the fall of the Galactic Empire in “Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi” -- and the Resistance.

This rendering released by Disney and Lucasfilm shows people on the planned Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction, part of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The 14-acre area set to open this summer at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, then Expand

“This is the most technologically advanced and immersive attraction that we have ever imagined,” Iger said. “No one has ever attempted anything of this magnitude.”

The new attractions come amid Disney’s $2 billion investment into its theme parks across the globe.

The company is building a Tron-themed roller coaster in Orlando’s Magic Kingdom and a new Marvel-themed land in California’s Disneyland, among other new offerings.

This rendering released by Disney and Lucasfilm shows the planned Black Spire Outpost, a village on the planet of Batuu that will be part of a 14-acre expansion project called Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, set to open this summer at the Disneyland Resort Expand

Disney is also preparing to launch its first online content streaming platform, bolstered by its purchase of key 21st Century Fox assets. The $71 billion deal is expected to close soon, Iger said.

21st Century Fox is the parent company of FOX Business and Fox News. The company sold its entertainment assets to Disney in 2017 and the deal is expected to close in the first quarter which will create the New Fox.