Varney says coronavirus pandemic gave way to 'opportunity quitting'

In his latest "My Take," FOX Business host Stuart Varney explains why more workers are changing their jobs since 2000. He argues workers now have leverage as the pandemic created opportunities for people to seek personal and financial gain outside of old jobs they may no longer enjoy.

STUART VARNEY: The pandemic created an opportunity to change jobs, and we are taking that opportunity. With a rapidly expanding economy, a chronic labor shortage and rising wages, it's very easy to jump ship. And after all, this is the land of opportunity.

No surprise, then, that more people are changing jobs now than at any time since the year 2000. It's called the quit rate, and we are quitting in droves.

Why? Well, a lot of people really didn't like their old job or they didn't like commuting to their old office or their old boss. Maybe they didn't care for high taxes and moved out of state.

And as we've rapidly come out of the pandemic, there are all kinds of opportunity to get away from what you were doing in 2019. Workers, in fact, now have leverage.

I think the quit rate is likely to stay very high. As workers return to the office, some may find they don't like it any longer.

And as long as the economy is expanding with rising wages and millions of job openings, we will be seeing a lot of what I'm going to call "opportunity quitting."

Good. There is nothing wrong with grabbing any and all opportunity to climb the ladder.

Who would have thought that a dreadful pandemic would eventually present so much opportunity for financial and personal gain?

