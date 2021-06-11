The best and worst state economies in 2021

The U.S. economy took a major hit the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but certain states handled the crisis differently and are contributing more to the nation's GDP than others.

Which state economies are in the best and worst shape in 2021?

WalletHub compared all 50 states, as well as Washington D.C., across 29 key economic factors, including GDP growth and unemployment rate to come with a ranking.

Here are the states with the best economies and those contributing most to overall GDP.

1. Utah

2. Washington

3. California

4. Massachusetts

5. Idaho

6. Colorado

7. Maryland

8. Oregon

9. Arizona

10. Georgia

Here are the states with the worst economies, struggling the most.

51. Hawaii

50. West Virginia

49. Louisiana

48. Alaska

47. Oklahoma

46. Kentucky

45. Nevada

44. Maine

43. Mississippi

42. Wyoming

The GDP rate, which was a large focus in the study, found Utah, Washington, and Arizona to be the top states with the most significant change in GDP. In contrast, Hawaii, Wyoming, and Oklahoma were found to have the lowest change in GDP.

With the current post-pandemic job market, the unemployment rate was also an important aspect of the study. South Dakota, Utah, and Vermont all tied for first place for having the lowest unemployment rate in their state. Hawaii, New York, and Connecticut, on the other hand, have the highest unemployment rate.

Median annual household income was also included, showing Virginia, Minnesota, and Utah with the most in that exact order. In contrast, the states with the lowest median annual household income for 2021 are West Virginia, Maine, and New Mexico.

Other areas studied include startup activity, which found Nevada, Utah, and Florida to report the most startup activity this year and West Virginia, Vermont, and Ohio to report the least activity.

Additionally, in terms of exports, Louisiana and Texas tied for the most exports per capita, compared to Hawaii and Montana, which have the least for 2021.

Lastly, Connecticut and North Dakota were found to have the most state-government surplus per capita, whereas Alaska and Wisconsin were found to have the least.