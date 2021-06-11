Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Jobs

Puzder on record job openings: 'This isn't rocket science'

US job openings hit a record 9.3 million

close
Former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder says the driving force of slow jobs growth is that unemployment benefits are 'paying people not to work.' video

Andy Puzder on job market: 'This isn't rocket science'

Former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder says the driving force of slow jobs growth is that unemployment benefits are 'paying people not to work.'

Former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder, while discussing the record number of job openings in the U.S. economy on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria," said people not returning to work is "not rocket science." He argued that "if you pay people not to work, they’re not going to work." 

JOB OPENINGS SPIKE TO RECORD 9.3M, QUITTING PACE NEVER HIGHER AS BUSINESSES SCRAMBLE TO HIRE

ANDY PUZDER: The biggest impact is from paying people not to work. In case there are progressive economists listening, I want to say if you pay people not to work, they're probably not going to work. So we end up with 7.6 million fewer people employed than we had before the pandemic. But we've got 9.3 million job openings, which is a record high. March was a record high with 8.3 million, which I thought was a huge number. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

And then it goes to 9.3 million in April, the month after this $300 don't-go-to-work bonus takes effect. The next month, not only do you see 9.3 million job openings, but the economy creates 700,000 fewer jobs than the economists were projecting. So, this isn't rocket science. If you pay people not to work, they're not going to work.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

close
 Andy Puzder, former CEO of CKE Restaurants, discusses slow job growth due to unemployment benefits and says price increases at restaurants like Chipotle due to inflation are 'here to stay.' video

Job growth is low because people are being paid not to work: Puzder

 Andy Puzder, former CEO of CKE Restaurants, discusses slow job growth due to unemployment benefits and says price increases at restaurants like Chipotle due to inflation are 'here to stay.'