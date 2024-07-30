Stuart Varney: Kamala Harris' policy reversals won't go unnoticed by voters

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney called out Kamala Harris for changing position on several key political issues, arguing the vice president is desperately trying to hide policy embarrassments of the past.

STUART VARNEY: The Kamala Harris honeymoon has lasted a week, but it won't last forever.

The bloom is already coming off the rose.

The vice president faces the almost impossible task of reversing her San Francisco liberalism.

She has started to flip-flop, desperately trying to disguise her policy embarrassments of the past.

For example, fracking for oil and gas. She wanted to ban it. On Friday she said she no longer wanted to ban it.

How convenient. Fracking is a $5 billion industry in must-win Pennsylvania.

Every flip-flop opens the door to sharp-edged Republican attacks. They've started already.

On the border, Democrats deny she was ever the border czar. That’s just plain denial.

The latest Trump ad on the border has this tag line, "Failed. Weak. Dangerously liberal."

Wait, there's more. She was in favor of eliminating private health insurance. Now she's not.

She was in favor of mandatory gun buybacks. Now she's not.

She was in favor of abolishing ICE. She hasn't walked that one back yet, but she surely will.

This will not go unnoticed. The complete reversal of everything she stood for will not fly.

In the last two weeks, Harris emerged at the top of the ticket.

Democrats cheered and rushed to support her.

She went up in the polls as her party breathed a sigh of relief.

They'd gotten rid of a president who was going to lose, and they wanted desperately to fall in love with his replacement.

Will the real Kamala Harris please stand up? Better not.

When voters see a San Francisco liberal, the honeymoon is over.

