GOP lawmaker moves to impeach Kamala Harris over border crisis

A GOP lawmaker is planning to hold Kamala Harris "accountable" for her role in the border crisis by filing articles of impeachment against the vice president.

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., joined "Mornings with Maria" on Wednesday to discuss why he’s pushing to impeach Harris as she’s determined to be the Democratic presidential candidate.

"We have to hold her accountable and start defining her for her failures," Ogles said while addressing Harris’ role as Biden’s appointed border czar.

"Here’s the thing. We have a crisis at the southern border. We are being invaded. Our kids, our streets are being poisoned by fentanyl. And then crime is running rampant," he stressed.

Ogles explained that "we’ve got to define [Kamala Harris] before the woke media can reinvent her," arguing the U.S. has "an officer of the government" that hasn’t done her job.

Ogles filed impeachment articles against Harris last year for her track record and handling of the border crisis. He accused the vice president of having "extraordinary incompetence in the execution of her duties and responsibilities and an indifference to Americans suffering as a result of America’s ongoing southern border crisis." However, his efforts were unsuccessful.

Harris’ handling of the border isn’t the only "failure" being called into question as her history as U.S. senator resurfaces.

"I mean, when you look at her policies, when you look at her talking points, when you look at what she did as a senator, so she has a track record that we can look at. It was an absolute disaster," Ogles expressed.

During her first campaign rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Harris told supporters that "building up the middle class will be a defining goal" of her presidency.



But the GOP lawmaker from Tennessee said otherwise, telling FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo that Harris would "bankrupt and destroy the middle class."

"This would be a wealth distribution like we’ve never seen before. And so again, we’ve got to define her because the woke media is going to be complicit in trying to cover up her past in the same way they were complicit in covering up for Joe Biden," Ogles explained.

"We’ve got to be aggressive," the Tennessee lawmaker expressed.



"We’ve got to define the message as we go forward. Because look, our sovereignty and republic is at stake. We’ve got to shut down the border. We’ve got enemies who are on the move, whether it’s Russia, whether it’s China."