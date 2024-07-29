Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Media
Published

LARRY KUDLOW: Kamala Harris will likely continue the war on fossil fuels if elected

Kudlow calls out Kamala's conflicted statements on fracking

close
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow discusses the vice president's conflicting comments on fracking on 'Kudlow.' video

Larry Kudlow: Kamala Harris 'cannot ban her fracking ban'

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow discusses the vice president's conflicting comments on fracking on 'Kudlow.'

No matter what her campaign claims, Kamala Harris can't ban her fracking ban and that's the subject of the riff. 

Over the weekend, a spokesperson for Kamala Harris attacked Donald Trump over his criticism that Ms. Harris supports a ban on fracking. The spokesperson claims Ms. Harris no longer supports a ban on fracking. Or that she never supported one, but wait a minute, when she ran for president in 2019, here's what she said: 

KAMALA HARRIS: "There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking//"And starting with what we can do on day one around public lands, right?" 

A $1 MILLION STARTER HOME IS THE NEW NORMAL IN OVER 200 CITIES 

That sounds a lot like no fracking, and perhaps even no leasing on public lands. So, now she's changed her position, but hang on a moment, Madam Vice President, you haven't actually publicly said you've changed your position. Spokespersons don't count. You have got to say it. 

Now, whether this is literally true about a fracking ban or just supporting the Biden-Harris administration, which killed the Keystone XL Pipeline and in fact stopped fracking in ANWR or Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve, or greatly scaled-back offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico -- those policies might as well be a ban on fracking. Same difference. 

I don't mean to be personal, Madam Vice President. This is a policy issue, but whatever you may say, your war against fossil fuels policy is likely to be continued should you become president. 

Your foreign policy has essentially dropped the oil sanctions on Iran, but you have imposed strict oil sanctions on Alaska and elsewhere. The U.S. is producing about 13 million barrels of oil per day right now, roughly where we were at the end of 2019 pre-pandemic. 

Were it not for your war against fossils and your multi-trillion-dollar various Green New Deal spending, U.S. oil production today would be 15 to 16 million barrels per day. At that rate, world oil would be closer to $40 a barrel than around $85. If that were the case, Iran wouldn't be financing the Hamas-Hezbollah war against Israel, nor would Russia have invaded Ukraine. 

If that were the case, gasoline prices would be closer to $2 a gallon instead of $3.50. If that were the case, then the cumulative rise of inflation during your term would've been closer to 10% instead of 20%. If that were the case, then real wages of a typical working family would be over 5% higher during your term instead of 4% lower. If that were the case, then there would be no affordability crisis. 

close
 Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, reacts to the vice president's history of far-left policies ahead of the presidential election on 'Kudlow.' video

Ted Cruz: Kamala Harris can't run away from her 'radical record'

 Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, reacts to the vice president's history of far-left policies ahead of the presidential election on 'Kudlow.'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP        

So, you see Madam, even though you may not now be in favor of a ban on fracking whereas such a ban dots every I, crosses every T, stops every rig, cancels every lease, postpones every investment, halts every single gas-powered car, I'd say you've come pretty close to that aforementioned fracking ban

In view of the unpopularity of your inflation, economic, and foreign war policies over the past nearly four years, don't you wish you had banned that fracking ban? 

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the July 29, 2024, edition of "Kudlow."        