Stuart Varney: This is 'image polishing' week for Kamala Harris

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Kamala Harris' upcoming media blitz, arguing the vice president's campaign is trying to run out the clock with "feel-good" interviews by a "compliant" media to impress voters.

STUART VARNEY: Kamala Harris is bending, a little, to the demands she answers the media's questions.

It starts tonight when she appears in a "60 minutes" election special. Just by appearing, she may win some points, because Donald Trump has refused to appear.

He was on the show in 2020 when correspondent Leslie Stahl insisted that the now famous "laptop from hell" was from Russia. It was not. It was Hunter Biden's.

It was an example of election interference. It's the kind of media harassment that will never happen to Kamala Harris.

Later this week, Harris will go on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." That's about as friendly an audience as you can get.

So is "The View." She'll go on that too, and also with Howard Stern. She's already done the podcast, "Call Her Daddy."

Don't expect serious questions about the border, defund the police, gender affirmation surgery for prisoners, free health care for migrants, the Afghan debacle, inflation or any other failure.

This is image polishing week for the vice president, and the media will go along with it.

The New York Times has already published an article questioning Trump's age and cognitive ability. Where are the questions about Harris' failures?

The campaign is running out the clock. Do a couple of feel-good interviews with the friendliest of media supporters, and hope that keeps the sharks at bay.

You know what? It just may work. It's less than four weeks to go.

No matter how obvious her pre-scripted non-answers are, most people will see only those short, favorable, clips that pour into your news feed.

They've thrown everything at Donald Trump. Impeachment. Lies about the laptop. Russia, Russia, Russia.

Bogus court cases to put him in prison or bankrupt him, and now support for Harris in a very compliant media.

There's one thing missing here, a genuine press conference. Something that has been a feature of every presidential campaign I can remember.

I doubt it's going to happen.

Avoiding interaction with reporters asking questions and follow-ups is the central part of the basement strategy.

Why change now, when the friendly media is only too willing to make her look good?

