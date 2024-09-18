O'Leary calls out Kamala Harris for baiting voters with unrealistic policies that would 'destroy' the economy

Kamala Harris' economic agenda has the potential to "destroy" the U.S. economy, according to "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary.

O'Leary revealed that he has spoken to Harris' advisers to gain information about "what's really going on" with her agenda, claiming that he has been told not to "worry" about certain policies being passed in Congress.



"We're going directly to her advisers to try and glean some information about what's really going on here. I'm not going to disclose their names because I don't want to lose access to them, but I've been doing a lot of that in the last week," O'Leary said during an appearance on "Varney & Co," Wednesday.

"In querying about this idea of taxing unrealized capital gains, which would basically destroy the economy and change the way every investor would invest and chase capital out of the country, I've been told this… 'don't worry about it. Just be happy. There's no way Congress would ever pass that. She has to keep saying that to keep her base happy, to bring people out to vote for her. But that's not going to happen. Don't worry about it.'"

The "Shark Tank" investor continued, arguing that Harris' student loan plan and the federal price gouging ban on grocery stores are both examples of policy proposals that will "never happen."

"When I talk about some of these policies around student loans or controlling pricing on grocery and consumer goods, which has been tried in many countries, Venezuela, Cuba, the old Soviet Union, we know that doesn't work. 'Don't worry about it. Be happy. That'll never happen. It'll be blocked in Congress.' So that's what her policy advisers are saying," O'Leary revealed Wednesday.

"My question simply to them is, why can't she say that herself? Why do I have to get it through you?"

In a Tuesday segment with FOX Business' "The Claman Countdown," billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson — a top fundraiser for Trump — said he would pull his money out of the market if Harris wins the election and go into cash and gold.

O'Leary subsequently suggested comments like Paulson's are a sign that there is already "angst" among investors regarding the 2024 election.

"These policymakers that are giving me this, ‘just be happy.’ Well, maybe I'm going to have to get happy. But right now, I'm not happy. And I really, really want some policy. I really do. And I think the rest of the market does, too. And that that comment gives you some idea about how much angst there is out there," O'Leary concluded, in reference to Paulson's economic prediction.