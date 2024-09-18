Expand / Collapse search
O'Leary calls out Kamala Harris for baiting voters with unrealistic policies that would 'destroy' the economy

Harris' idea of taxing unrealized capital gains would 'change the way every investor invests,' O'Leary warns

O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary reacts to Kamala Harris dodging questions surrounding her economic agenda during an appearance on ‘Varney & Co.’

Kamala Harris' economic agenda has the potential to "destroy" the U.S. economy, according to "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary.

O'Leary revealed that he has spoken to Harris' advisers to gain information about "what's really going on" with her agenda, claiming that he has been told not to "worry" about certain policies being passed in Congress.

"We're going directly to her advisers to try and glean some information about what's really going on here. I'm not going to disclose their names because I don't want to lose access to them, but I've been doing a lot of that in the last week," O'Leary said during an appearance on "Varney & Co," Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris pictured alongside O'Leary Ventures chairman Kevin O'Leary. O'Leary issued a bold warning to investors ahead of the 2024 election during an appearance on 'Varney & Co.' ((Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) / Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"In querying about this idea of taxing unrealized capital gains, which would basically destroy the economy and change the way every investor would invest and chase capital out of the country, I've been told this… 'don't worry about it. Just be happy. There's no way Congress would ever pass that. She has to keep saying that to keep her base happy, to bring people out to vote for her. But that's not going to happen. Don't worry about it.'"

The "Shark Tank" investor continued, arguing that Harris' student loan plan and the federal price gouging ban on grocery stores are both examples of policy proposals that will "never happen."

close
Paulson & Co. founder John Paulson says the 'middle-class is key for this election' on 'The Claman Countdown.'

"When I talk about some of these policies around student loans or controlling pricing on grocery and consumer goods, which has been tried in many countries, Venezuela, Cuba, the old Soviet Union, we know that doesn't work. 'Don't worry about it. Be happy. That'll never happen. It'll be blocked in Congress.' So that's what her policy advisers are saying," O'Leary revealed Wednesday.

"My question simply to them is, why can't she say that herself? Why do I have to get it through you?"

gold metal us economy

A selection of gold and silver bars and one-ounce gold and silver coins arranged at Gold Investments Ltd. bullion dealers in London, UK, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.  (Getty Images / Getty Images)

In a Tuesday segment with FOX Business' "The Claman Countdown," billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson — a top fundraiser for Trump — said he would pull his money out of the market if Harris wins the election and go into cash and gold. 

O'Leary subsequently suggested comments like Paulson's are a sign that there is already "angst" among investors regarding the 2024 election.

"These policymakers that are giving me this, ‘just be happy.’ Well, maybe I'm going to have to get happy. But right now, I'm not happy. And I really, really want some policy. I really do. And I think the rest of the market does, too. And that that comment gives you some idea about how much angst there is out there," O'Leary concluded, in reference to Paulson's economic prediction.