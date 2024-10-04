Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics
Published

Trump says Harris' economic plans would put US in '1929-style depression'

Former President Trump slams Vice President Kamala Harris' economic plans

close
Former President Trump discusses the September jobs report, the corporate tax rate and trade on 'Kudlow.' video

Trump: We have to guard our companies

Former President Trump discusses the September jobs report, the corporate tax rate and trade on 'Kudlow.'

Former President Trump on Friday claimed that if Vice President Kamala Harris' economic proposals are implemented, they will plunge the U.S. into a downturn reminiscent of the Great Depression.

"She would be a disaster," the GOP presidential nominee said of Harris during an interview with FOX Business' "Kudlow" host Larry Kudlow. "If you followed her policy, you will end up in a 1929-style depression, 100% certain, and companies will flee, and jobs will flee, and everything's going to flee."

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Trump speaks during an Economic Club of New York event in New York on Sept. 5. (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We're going to have— you won't have a country left," Trump continued. "And she's the only person I've ever seen that is campaigning on a massive tax hike."

The former president pointed to The Tax Foundation's analysis finding that Harris' tax proposals would cost the U.S. nearly 800,000 jobs, and issued a warning about the Democratic presidential nominee's plans to tax unrealized capital gains for wealthy individuals.

INSIDE DAVE RAMSEY'S CHAT WITH TRUMP ON THE US ECONOMY: ‘VERY DIRECT AND VERY KNOWLEDGEABLE’

"Maybe that doesn't apply to every American," Trump acknowledged. "I understand it.  Although, if you own a farm, or you own a ranch where you build a small business and they're going to make you pay an arbitrary tax on your capital, you'll have to raise money, sell, stocks will collapse. That's going to cause more selling. I mean, that is a depression. People will leave the country."

Kamala Harris speaking at a campaign event

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an event at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on Sept. 20. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Reports from The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times have said that Harris supports the tax increases put forth by President Biden in his recent budget proposal.

This, according to Harris’ campaign, includes a 25% tax on unrealized capital gains for individuals with more than $100 million in wealth, and an increased corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%. The move to tax unrealized gains is in line with the Biden-Harris administration's promise to raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations.

BILLIONAIRE HEDGE FUND MANAGER SAYS HE WOULD PULL HIS MONEY FROM THE MARKET IF HARRIS WIN ELECTION

Kudlow noted that billionaire Steve Forbes also recently told "Kudlow" that Harris' policies would lead to a depression. 

close
Forbes Media chairman Steve Forbes discusses the difference in transparency between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump on their economic plans on ‘The Bottom Line.’ video

If Kamala Harris gets to that wealth tax, ‘bye, bye’ stock market: Steve Forbes

Forbes Media chairman Steve Forbes discusses the difference in transparency between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump on their economic plans on ‘The Bottom Line.’

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fellow billionaire and Harris supporter Mark Cuban said during a CNBC interview last month that Harris' unrealized capital gains tax plan would "kill the stock market," and insisted she would not actually go through with it if she wins the White House.

FOX Business' Yael Halon contributed to this report.