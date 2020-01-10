Expand / Collapse search
Steve McQueen ‘Bullitt’ Mustang sells for record price at auction

The iconic 1968 stunt car is the most valuable Mustang to be sold at auction

The 1968 Ford Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in the movie “Bullitt” sold for $3.4 million on Friday.

The iconic stunt car was sold within minutes at the Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee, Fla., but the buyer has not been identified, Fox News reported.

When it was sold, it became the most valuable Mustang and the second-most valuable muscle car sold at auction, according to insurance company Hagerty.

The original Ford Mustang that was driven by Steve McQueen in the Hollywood movie Bullitt in 1968 is pictured.

Last year, a 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake Mustang sold at Mecum Kissimmee for $2.2 million, according to Hagerty.

In 2014, the most valuable muscle car to be sold, a 1971 Plymouth Hemi Cuda convertible, was sold for $3.5 million, the company said.

Sean Kiernan sold the “Bullitt” car 45 years after his father, Robert Kiernan, bought it for $3,500.

American actor Steve McQueen is pictured as Frank Bullit next to the Ford Mustang 390 GT 2+2 Fastback in the 1968 American crime thriller movie 'Bullitt'. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

In 1977, McQueen himself tracked down the car and wrote to Robert asking to buy the car back, but Robert reportedly never responded, according to a report from The New York Times.

Even though the car has been in his family for so long, Sean Kiernan decided to auction off the car because he doesn’t have room in his garage.

He opted for a no-reserve sale, which meant there was no minimum price that buyers had to top. Regardless, the Mustang sold for $3.4 million. Along with auction fees, the buyer will have to pay a total of $3.74 million.

