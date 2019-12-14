These luxury cars are referenced the most in popular songs

Flashy cars have been a staple of music videos for decades now. And while fans might be watching those videos more frequently on YouTube than they are on MTV these days, it turns out that musical artists still namedrop many of the same automakers.

The British car-shopping comparison site carwow analyzed the music of artists featured on the 2018 Billboard Hotlist and found that most of them had referred to a specific car brand or model in their lyrics.

Out of 100 artists, 87 made the references, according to the analysis. That included 1,374 individual mentions.

Rap artists accounted for nearly half the car mentions — 49 percent — followed by pop artists with 26 percent, country artists with 17 percent and R&B artists with 8 percent.

Vix Leyton of carwow said this is not a new phenomenon.

“Cars have long been a status symbol so it’s easy to see why songwriters use them as shorthand for the kind of luxury life successful musicians are living, and the one listeners aspire to,” Leyton said.

Here the top 10 most mentioned car manufacturers in the artists’ music, according to carwow:

10. Range Rover — 42 mentions

9. Ford — 56 mentions

8. Honda — 74 mentions

7. Cadillac — 93 mentions

6. Rolls Royce — 94 mentions

5. Ferrari — 108 mentions

4. Jeep — 113 mentions

3. Lamborghini — 132 mentions

2. Bentley — 170 mentions

1. Mercedes-Benz — 407 mentions

“What is interesting is seeing Mercedes Benz, a comparatively affordable and realistically aspirational car in comparison to others on the list, far outranked other manufacturers such as Ferrari or Lamborghini,” Leyton said. “Prestige is not always something you have to be a millionaire to get, and some brands have a heritage worth more than their price tag.”

