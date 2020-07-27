Oprah's magazine to stop print issue by end of 2020

Oprah Winfrey’s monthly magazine will stop printing at the end of the year after being in circulation for two decades, according to reports.

The queen of all media’s namesake glossy, O: The Oprah Magazine, started by Winfrey and Hearst Communications, told staffers Friday it will publish its last magazine in December 2020, according to a report by the Business of Fashion.

Hearst and Winfrey did not immediately return requests for comment.

The announcement follows sexual harassment allegations against Hearst CEO Troy Young, who was accused of making “lewd, sexist remarks at work,” according to a report by the New York Times last week. Young resigned Thursday after calling the allegations “either untrue, greatly exaggerated or taken out of context.”

It’s unclear what the future holds for the magazine’s coveted holiday gift list, “Oprah’s Favorite Things,” in which Winfrey gives her stamp of approval on the hottest gifts and experiences of the season. The list is known to catapult the success of small business owners and entrepreneurs. A rep for Hearst told The Hollywood Reporter the brand will be more "more digitally centric."

The average paid circulation for O magazine was 2.2 million copies with a print audience of 10 million, according to THR.

