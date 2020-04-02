Oprah donates $10M for coronavirus relief

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Oprah Winfrey is writing a $10 million check to help combat the coronavirus pandemic that’s infected more than one million people around the globe.

“I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up. For more on this Fund and how everyone can be of service, watch this free AppleTV+ conversation here,” the 66-year-old media mogul wrote in a Thursday tweet.

One million dollars will go to Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs’ new charity, America’s Food Fund, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to supporting low-income families, the elderly and at-risk individuals with nutritious meals.

“I believe that America’s Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors in need and am committing $1 million to this fund to support those facing food insecurity,” Oprah continued. “I was struck by the work these organizations are doing and while everyone’s priority right now is to stay safer at home, I know there are many of us looking for ways to help.”

During the pandemic, the organization will distribute meals to communities that have been hit hardest by the coronavirus. America’s Food Fund is also being backed by Apple and the Ford Foundation.

The remaining $9 million of Oprah’s money will go to various relief efforts across the U.S. She is also providing support in the areas where she grew up, such as Mississippi and Tennessee.

And of course, Oprah didn’t forget to plug in a clip from her new socially distanced Apple TV show, "OprahTalks COVID-19," where she interviews celebrities and experts about the respiratory disease.

As of Thursday evening, more than 236,330 Americans have been infected by the novel coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins' COVID-19 tracker.

