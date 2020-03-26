Expand / Collapse search
What is Oprah Winfrey's net worth?

Academy Award-winner is a self-made media mogul

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business' Susan Li on Apple teaming up with Oprah to create a worldwide book club. video

Apple teams up with Oprah

FOX Business' Susan Li on Apple teaming up with Oprah to create a worldwide book club.

Oprah Winfrey got her start as a lesser-known television reporter and went on to become a billionaire media mogul, advocate, film producer and actress

Winfrey, 66, was born in January 1954 in Kosciusko, Mississippi and rose to stardom to become the “Queen of all Media,” according to E! News. She was worth roughly $2.6 billion as of March 24, according to Forbes.

Oprah Winfrey at the premiere of the film "A Wrinkle In Time" in London in 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Winfrey got her start as a local news anchor in Nashville, Tennessee – where she was the youngest news anchor for the station, at just 19 – and then on to Baltimore, Maryland, E! News reported. Then, in 1984, around the age of 30, she started a morning talk-show, “AM Chicago,” in Illinois, according to History.com.

“The Oprah Winfrey Show” became nationally syndicated in September 1986 and through the years, Winfrey became the longest-running daytime talk show host ever, E! News reported.

Television personality Oprah Winfrey and entrepreneur Stedman Graham. (Getty Images)

After 25 years on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” she transformed her brand into an empire.

Oprah Winfrey is shutting down lingering rumors of a potential presidential run, telling British Vogue that she has zero interest in pursuing politics.Video

Forbes reported the reinvested profits from the show made her an estimated $2 billion, while her 25.5 percent share of her cable channel, Oprah Winfrey Network, earns her roughly $75 million.

"The Oprah Magazine's" cover, including details about Winfrey's coveted Favorite Things holiday shopping list. (Photo by Ruven Afanador).

She has also delved into media publication, with “O, The Oprah Magazine” and has a sponsorship deal with WW. formerly Weight Watchers, of which she now owns an 8 percent stake, according to Forbes.

FBN's Tracee Carrasco on Oprah Winfrey launching a new line of frozen pizzas.Video

The Academy Award-winner has also signed on with Apple's new streaming service, Apple+ and collaborated with Kraft Heinz.

Forbes names Winfrey as No. 20 on its “Power Women 2019” list and No. 10 on its list of “America’s Self-Made Women 2019.”