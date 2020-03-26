What is Oprah Winfrey's net worth?

Oprah Winfrey got her start as a lesser-known television reporter and went on to become a billionaire media mogul, advocate, film producer and actress

Winfrey, 66, was born in January 1954 in Kosciusko, Mississippi and rose to stardom to become the “Queen of all Media,” according to E! News. She was worth roughly $2.6 billion as of March 24, according to Forbes.

Winfrey got her start as a local news anchor in Nashville, Tennessee – where she was the youngest news anchor for the station, at just 19 – and then on to Baltimore, Maryland, E! News reported. Then, in 1984, around the age of 30, she started a morning talk-show, “AM Chicago,” in Illinois, according to History.com.

“The Oprah Winfrey Show” became nationally syndicated in September 1986 and through the years, Winfrey became the longest-running daytime talk show host ever, E! News reported.

After 25 years on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” she transformed her brand into an empire.

Forbes reported the reinvested profits from the show made her an estimated $2 billion, while her 25.5 percent share of her cable channel, Oprah Winfrey Network, earns her roughly $75 million.

She has also delved into media publication, with “O, The Oprah Magazine” and has a sponsorship deal with WW. formerly Weight Watchers, of which she now owns an 8 percent stake, according to Forbes.

The Academy Award-winner has also signed on with Apple's new streaming service, Apple+ and collaborated with Kraft Heinz.

Forbes names Winfrey as No. 20 on its “Power Women 2019” list and No. 10 on its list of “America’s Self-Made Women 2019.”