Idris Elba's wife has coronavirus after spending time with the actor

Last week, Hollywood A-list actor Idris Elba revealed to the world that he tested positive for the coronavirus, and now his wife Sabrina Dhowre-Elba has tested positive as well.

Sabrina's diagnosis was made public on Oprah Winfrey's new Apple TV+ talk show "OprahTalks COVID-19" on Saturday – which is the media mogul's latest business partnership on the heels of her recently concluded 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus tour with Weight Watchers Reimagined.

"I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive," Sabrina, 30, told Oprah over a socially-distanced Facetime call. She added that her choice to self-quarantine alongside Idris was due to her wanting "to be with him" and how she felt "the instinct of a wife" to care for him.

The pair are currently in New Mexico where Idris, 47, was rehearsing with the cast and crew of his latest film venture with Netflix, "The Harder They Fall," according to TMZ.

"It's interesting and worrying that people are possibly carrying this disease and are seemingly okay, but can spread it easily," Idris told Oprah while acknowledging that he and his wife haven't shown symptoms.

"I don't feel anything that would come to what people would now expect to be a symptom of coronavirus, which is really strange. It might change in the coming weeks, and we'll keep everyone updated," Sabrina said.

The couple said they are looking at the "silver lining" of being quarantined together and are "staying creative" with entertainment options, whether it be playing video games or chess.

Sabrina revealed Idris has started learning how to play the guitar and has been serenading her.

"You know what? He's not bad. I don't mind him playing it. It's kind of romantic," she enthused with Oprah.

Initially, Idris and Sabrina faced criticism about their closeness when the actor opened up about his diagnosis last Monday.

"As much as we talked about her not coming to where I am, she did and wanted to and I love her even more for it and I would do the same for her," he said in a Twitter video that was livestreamed on Periscope the next day. "As much as I wanted her to keep safe, we presumed if I had it, the likelihood she would have it too, we calculated that risk."

"When something like this is going on in the world, love is all you can get, who am I to turn down my wife's support," he continued, adding that the pair calculated the risk together.

The British actor, who married his wife in 2019, urged his followers to stay vigilant and follow health guidelines set forth to minimize coronavirus infections. However, he did slip in a comment that families should do what works best for them.

In separate posts across his social media accounts, Idris shared that he got tested despite not showing symptoms due to the nature of his job, which requires he be in close contact with hundreds of people while filming. He's also admitted that he was concerned since he has asthma – a condition that makes him a high-risk patient – but the actor said he was inspired by his Hollywood colleague Tom Hanks who went public with his diagnosis days prior.

Though it is not clear exactly when and where Idris contracted the virus, the actor believes he came into contact with someone who had coronavirus on March 4 during his appearance at the We Day UK charity event in London.

"So essentially, I could have been positive from March 4, but it's hard to say when I contracted someone with corona, you can contract it at any time but my known exposure was March 4," he said.

While there is no evidence confirming who gave the actor the disease, the Daily Mail has reported that Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie were present at the same charity event.