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O’Leary slams NYC tax plan as ‘sheer blind stupidity,’ defends wealthy investors

O'Leary says outside investors pay taxes and create jobs without burdening city services

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O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary weighs in on the dispute between New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Citadel CEO Ken Griffin on 'Varney & Co.' video

Kevin O’Leary calls out Mamdani as Citadel threatens to pull billions from NYC

O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary weighs in on the dispute between New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Citadel CEO Ken Griffin on 'Varney & Co.'

A renewed push to raise taxes on wealthy individuals and corporations in New York City is drawing criticism from business leaders as policymakers weigh how to balance budgets without driving away investment.

O’Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O’Leary joined FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co." to weigh in on proposals targeting high earners, arguing the approach risks undermining the economic activity cities rely on.

Kevin O'Leary and Zohran Mamdani

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O’Leary calls out Mayor Zohran Mamdani's NYC tax policies. (Andrew Harnik, Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

"Well, let's just look at the policy itself and stay out of the emotional aspect of it... These people do not live in the city, they do not burden the city with anything because they're obviously out-of-towners," O’Leary said.

TAX FIGHT HEATS UP AS NEW YORK TARGETS WEALTHY HOMEOWNERS

His comments come as major firms and high-net-worth individuals increasingly signal a willingness to relocate capital in response to tax policy, a trend that has reshaped migration patterns across several high-tax states in recent years.

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‘The Big Money Show’ discusses New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new tax pledge amid fiscal challenges and a homeless shelter debate. video

Kathy Hochul insists no more taxes as Mamdani pushes for bigger ‘tax the rich’ measures

‘The Big Money Show’ discusses New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new tax pledge amid fiscal challenges and a homeless shelter debate.

O’Leary pointed to the role that outside investors play in funding development and supporting local economies through spending and taxes.

HOCHUL TAX PLAN TARGETS HIGH-END SECOND HOMES AMID REVENUE PRESSURES

"They spend 5 million plus dollars... Not using any of the city's services, which is what the city needs, less people putting pressure on it. They pay taxes, and they pay maintenance jobs to maintain the buildings," he said.

He argued that policies targeting those investors risk discouraging activity that cities depend on.

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Alpha Wave Global president and former Miami Mayor Francis Suarez discusses New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s proposed pied-à-terre tax and push for free child care on ‘The Bottom Line.’ video

Mamdani pushes pied-à-terre tax amid budget gap

Alpha Wave Global president and former Miami Mayor Francis Suarez discusses New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s proposed pied-à-terre tax and push for free child care on ‘The Bottom Line.’

"Let me count how many ways this policy is stupid... You want more of these people... That don't live here, pay taxes, pay maintenance, create jobs... And don't use the city's services, that's sheer blind stupidity, that policy," O’Leary said.

The debate highlights broader questions about how cities can balance revenue needs with maintaining a competitive environment for investment and growth.

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