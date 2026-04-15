Hochul tax plan targets high-end second homes amid revenue pressures

A new tax proposal targeting high-end second homes in New York City is drawing renewed attention to the growing financial pressures facing the state as leaders look for new revenue streams to close persistent budget gaps.

FOX Business’ Madison Alworth joined "The Big Money Show" to report on the proposal, which would apply to second homes in New York City valued above $5 million, imposing an annual surcharge on properties that are not used as primary residences.

The measure comes as state leaders grapple with an estimated $2.2 billion budget deficit in New York state, while also confronting a shrinking tax base tied to the out-migration of high-income residents.

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Policymakers have increasingly pointed to wealthy taxpayers as a key source of revenue to sustain public spending commitments.

"I need people who are high-net-worth to support the generous social programs that we want to have in our state," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told Politico in March.

"If you want to be supportive … the first step should be go down to Palm Beach and see who you can bring back home because our tax base has been eroded."

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The proposal aims to generate roughly $500 million annually, though industry groups argue the broader economic impact could extend beyond targeted homeowners, potentially affecting construction activity, property values and overall costs.

The debate underscores a wider tension playing out across high-tax states, where efforts to raise revenue are increasingly intersecting with concerns about competitiveness, investment and long-term economic growth.

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