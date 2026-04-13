RED & BLUE DIVIDE: States push competing tax plans as voters weigh changes in election cycle

A wave of aggressive tax proposals is hitting voters this election cycle, as states push sharply different plans that could reshape how governments raise revenue. From efforts targeting high-net-worth individuals to proposals aimed at eliminating major taxes altogether, the growing divide is forcing voters to weigh competing visions of fiscal policy.

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FOX Business’ Gerri Willis joined Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co." to report on the surge in ballot initiatives and legislative proposals spanning both blue and red states, highlighting how lawmakers are experimenting with new approaches to taxation amid mounting budget pressures and political demands.

Those proposals are already raising concerns about unintended consequences, particularly when it comes to retaining wealth and investment within state borders.

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"They do have other places to go. It's ultimately perhaps counterproductive if you want to fund certain programs at certain levels," Tax Foundation senior fellow Jared Walczak said.

The debate comes as some high-tax states are already grappling with out-migration, with IRS data showing residents and businesses moving from states like California, New York and Illinois to states such as Florida and Texas in recent years — a trend policymakers are increasingly factoring into tax decisions.

At the same time, backlash is building in other parts of the country, where voters are pushing to reduce or eliminate property and income taxes, setting up a broader national debate over how far states should go in reshaping their tax systems.



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The divide is playing out against a broader national shift in tax policy. According to the Tax Foundation, 23 states have cut their top marginal individual income tax rates since 2021, underscoring a growing push to improve competitiveness and attract residents. Meanwhile, rising home values have driven property tax bills higher in many regions, fueling calls for relief and adding pressure on lawmakers to find alternative revenue sources.

Cutting or eliminating major taxes presents a challenge for lawmakers, who must determine how to replace lost revenue while continuing to fund core services.