Tax fight heats up as New York targets wealthy homeowners

A growing push for higher taxes on wealthy homeowners in New York is intensifying the debate over how far states should go to raise revenue, as policymakers weigh the broader economic impact on investment, housing and taxpayer behavior.

FOX Business’ Connor Hansen joined FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co." to report on the latest proposals, which center on a new tax targeting high-value second homes owned by nonresidents.

The proposal comes as voters nationwide continue to express frustration with their overall tax burden, even as Internal Revenue Service data shows average tax refunds are up compared to last year. At the same time, states like New York are advancing policies aimed at capturing more revenue from top earners and luxury property owners, a group that already contributes a significant share of total tax collections.

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani took to X to frame the effort as part of a broader push to increase contributions from the wealthy.

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"When I ran for mayor, I said I was going to tax the rich. Well today, we're taxing it," Mamdani said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has argued that the proposal is designed to address perceived imbalances between full-time residents and part-time property owners.

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"The property value of homes like that is driven by everything New York City has to offer. That's why it's a valuable place. But the people who own these pied-à-terres are not contributing in the same way that the 8.3 million New York residents do," Hochul said in a statement on the official website of New York state.

The proposal underscores a widening divide in tax policy approaches as states navigate competing pressures to generate revenue while maintaining economic competitiveness.