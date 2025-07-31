Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

The ETF Report
Published

Microsoft joins exclusive $4T market cap club after AI surge, joining only one other company

Tech giant's AI and cloud computing surge drives stock to historic milestone alongside Nvidia

close
Angelo Zino, a CFRA Research senior equity analyst, discusses the performance of Microsoft, Meta and the overall tech sector in the markets, the Federal Reserve's rate decision and Q2 GDP growth. video

Market expert explains positive takeaways from Microsoft, Meta's performance

Angelo Zino, a CFRA Research senior equity analyst, discusses the performance of Microsoft, Meta and the overall tech sector in the markets, the Federal Reserve's rate decision and Q2 GDP growth.

Microsoft touched $4 trillion in market cap Thursday, joining Nvidia as the only two companies to reach this level. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 533.50 +20.26 +3.95%

The upward move came after the tech giant posted stronger-than-expected results. Revenues jumped 18% to $76 billion, and net income rose over 23% to $34.3 billion. The bulk of the growth came from the company’s cloud computing arm and demand for artificial intelligence. 

Microsoft app with market backdrop

In this photo illustration, a smartphone displays the logo of Microsoft in front of a screen showing the company's latest stock market chart July 28, 2025, in Chongqing, China.  (Cheng Xin/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We’re innovating across the tech stack to help customers adapt and grow in this new era, and, this year, Azure surpassed $75 billion in revenue, up 34%, driven by growth across all workloads" said CEO Satya Nadella. 

META CEO DELIVERS UPDATE ON 'SUPERINTELLIGENCE'

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addresses conference

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the Microsoft Build 2025 conference in Seattle May 19, 2025.  (Jason RedmondAFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Exchange-traded funds that count Microsoft as a large holding are benefiting from the stock’s 26% gain this year, which is outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s 9.5% rise. 

Microsoft

.

T-Rex 2X long Microsoft is up over 44% annually, and it seeks results that are "200% of the daily performance of MSFT," according to the fund.  

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MSFX ETF OPPORTUNITIES TR T REX 2X LONG MICROSOFT DAI 37.87 +2.81 +8.01%
Microsoft office in New York City

A Microsoft office in New York in July 2025 before the company hit $4 trillion in market cap (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X and Bear 1X ETF were also active. MSFU, the bull bets, has advanced over 43% this year, while the MSFD bear play had its most active trading day ever. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MSFU DIREXION SHARES ETF TRUST DAILY MSFT BULL 2X SHARES 56.55 +3.89 +7.39%
MSFD DIREXION SHARES ETF TRUST DAILY MSFT BEAR 1X SHARES 10.51 -0.44 -4.02%

More traditional stock ETFs, including iShares Global Tech ETF, which owns 17.5% of the stock, is up 13% this year.  Vanguard’s Information Technology ETF owns 14.8%, and Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF owns 15%. Both have gained 11% this year. All three list Microsoft as the second-largest holding behind Nvidia.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
IXN ISHARES TRUST GLOBAL TECH ETF 95.87 -0.46 -0.48%
VGT VANGUARD INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY ETF - USD DIS 690.47 -3.98 -0.57%
FTEC FIDELITY COVINGTON TRUST MSCI INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY 205.49 -1.05 -0.51%

BILL GATES GIVING AWAY BILLIONS OF HIS FORTUNE

Microsoft was founded in April 1975 by Paul Allen and Bill Gates, who was CEO. Gates is the 13th richest person in the world with a net worth of $116 billion, according to Forbes. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is No. 8 with a net worth of $148 billion. 

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, and CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella at the company's 50th anniversary event

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella make a joint public appearance at Microsoft's 50th anniversary celebration in Redmond, Wash., April 4, 2025. (Reuters/Jeffrey Dastin / Reuters)