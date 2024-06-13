Skilled workers are in demand, these trade jobs pay the most
Demand for skilled workers is driving up salaries in trade jobs -- here are the ones that pay the best
Trade jobs in the U.S. are in a renaissance with high demand for skilled workers and waning interest in college among young adults.
The shortage of workers in the trades has driven up the pay, making those positions more attractive and the training a better payoff than a four-year college degree, in many instances.
Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job site Indeed recently reported that the average salary for a trade job in America is $61,900, but several occupations pay much more, even just starting out.
HIGHEST-PAYING JOBS RIGHT OUT OF SCHOOL
Here are the highest-paying trade jobs in 2024, according to Indeed:
- Ultrasonographer: $131,161
- Respiratory therapist: $104,437
- Dental hygienist: $99,013
- Construction manager: $88,319
- Aircraft mechanic: $82,846
- Cable technician: $70,714
- Industrial mechanic: $69,637
- Solar installer: $69,442
- Real estate appraiser: $64,075
- Electrician: $62,739
- Licensed practice nurse: $59,125
- Wind turbine technician: $58,005
The shortage of trade workers has led to elevated demand across the economy, particularly in the construction field, where the dearth of skilled workers is contributing to a shortage of housing across the country.
GEN ZERs SKIP COLLEGE TO PURSUE MORE BLUE-COLLAR JOBS
The 2024 U.S. Trade Report from ProTool Reviews focused on that industry and highlighted the best-paying trade jobs in the sector.
Here are the highest-paying construction-related trades, according to ProTool Reviews:
- Elevator and escalator installer: $100,060
- Electrical power line installer: $85,900
- Aircraft mechanics technician: $76,260
- Boilermaker: $73,840
- Telecommunications installer: $69,040
- Ironworker: $68,220
- Pipefitter, plumber and steamfitter: $67,840
- Electrician: $67,810
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
- Wind turbine technician: $65,380
- Millwright: $64,310