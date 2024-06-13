Expand / Collapse search
Skilled workers are in demand, these trade jobs pay the most

Demand for skilled workers is driving up salaries in trade jobs -- here are the ones that pay the best

"America's Career Coach" Ken Coleman discusses what's behind the surge in vocational programs and applications for trade jobs on "The Big Money Show."

Trade school trend to continue for next several years: Coleman

"America's Career Coach" Ken Coleman discusses what's behind the surge in vocational programs and applications for trade jobs on "The Big Money Show."

Trade jobs in the U.S. are in a renaissance with high demand for skilled workers and waning interest in college among young adults.

The shortage of workers in the trades has driven up the pay, making those positions more attractive and the training a better payoff than a four-year college degree, in many instances.

linemen working on an electric pole

Trade jobs in the U.S. are going through a renaissance. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/File)

Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job site Indeed recently reported that the average salary for a trade job in America is $61,900, but several occupations pay much more, even just starting out.

Here are the highest-paying trade jobs in 2024, according to Indeed:

  • Ultrasonographer: $131,161
  • Respiratory therapist: $104,437
  • Dental hygienist: $99,013
  • Construction manager: $88,319
  • Aircraft mechanic: $82,846
aircraft mechanics working on a plane

Trade jobs in the U.S. are going through a renaissance. (George Frey/Getty Images/File)

  • Cable technician: $70,714
  • Industrial mechanic: $69,637
  • Solar installer: $69,442
  • Real estate appraiser: $64,075
  • Electrician: $62,739
  • Licensed practice nurse: $59,125
  • Wind turbine technician: $58,005
Gateway Plumbing & Heating owner John Cataneo says there's room for creativity and profitability in many trade jobs, which are in high demand.

Skilled trade workers needed to help 'get a lot more done': Cataneo

Gateway Plumbing & Heating owner John Cataneo says there's room for creativity and profitability in many trade jobs, which are in high demand.

The shortage of trade workers has led to elevated demand across the economy, particularly in the construction field, where the dearth of skilled workers is contributing to a shortage of housing across the country.

The 2024 U.S. Trade Report from ProTool Reviews focused on that industry and highlighted the best-paying trade jobs in the sector.

workers in an elevator shaft

Elevator and escalator installer is the highest-paid trade job in the construction industry, according to new data. (iStock)

Here are the highest-paying construction-related trades, according to ProTool Reviews:

  • Elevator and escalator installer: $100,060
  • Electrical power line installer: $85,900
  • Aircraft mechanics technician: $76,260
  • Boilermaker: $73,840
  • Telecommunications installer: $69,040
  • Ironworker: $68,220
ironworkers installing rebar on a bridge

Two rodbuster ironworkers use pliers to attach rebar during the construction of the new 6th Street Bridge in Los Angeles on June 3, 2022. (Gary Leonard/Getty Images)

  • Pipefitter, plumber and steamfitter: $67,840
  • Electrician: $67,810

  • Wind turbine technician: $65,380
  • Millwright: $64,310