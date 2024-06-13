Skilled workers are in demand, these trade jobs pay the most

Trade jobs in the U.S. are in a renaissance with high demand for skilled workers and waning interest in college among young adults.

The shortage of workers in the trades has driven up the pay, making those positions more attractive and the training a better payoff than a four-year college degree, in many instances.

Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job site Indeed recently reported that the average salary for a trade job in America is $61,900, but several occupations pay much more, even just starting out.

Here are the highest-paying trade jobs in 2024, according to Indeed:

Ultrasonographer: $131,161

Respiratory therapist: $104,437

Dental hygienist: $99,013

Construction manager: $88,319

Aircraft mechanic: $82,846

Cable technician: $70,714

Industrial mechanic: $69,637

Solar installer: $69,442

Real estate appraiser: $64,075

Electrician: $62,739

Licensed practice nurse: $59,125

Wind turbine technician: $58,005

The shortage of trade workers has led to elevated demand across the economy, particularly in the construction field, where the dearth of skilled workers is contributing to a shortage of housing across the country.

The 2024 U.S. Trade Report from ProTool Reviews focused on that industry and highlighted the best-paying trade jobs in the sector.

Here are the highest-paying construction-related trades, according to ProTool Reviews:

Elevator and escalator installer: $100,060

Electrical power line installer: $85,900

Aircraft mechanics technician: $76,260

Boilermaker: $73,840

Telecommunications installer: $69,040

Ironworker: $68,220

Pipefitter, plumber and steamfitter: $67,840

Electrician: $67,810

