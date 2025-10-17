Trump calls 157% China tariffs 'not sustainable' ahead of planned Xi meeting in South Korea

President Donald Trump said that tariffs totaling as much as 157% on Chinese imports are "not sustainable" as he prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coming weeks.

"It's not sustainable, but that's what the number is," Trump told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo in his first interview since brokering the historic Middle East peace deal.

"It's probably not, you know, it could stand. But they forced me to do that."

Trump said he raised tariffs to 100% on top of existing duties after Beijing tightened export controls on rare earth minerals — a move he described as retaliation for China’s economic pressure.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES 100% ADDITIONAL TARIFF ON CHINA BEGINNING IN NOVEMBER

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have intensified after the United States announced plans to double tariffs on select Chinese goods earlier this week, with the increases set to take effect in November.

TRUMP CALLS CHINA SOYBEAN CUTS 'ECONOMICALLY HOSTILE' ACT AGAINST AMERICAN FARMERS NATIONWIDE

"I've always had a great relationship with them, as you know, but they're always looking for an edge," Trump said, adding that China has "ripped off our country for years."

TREASURY SECRETARY BESSENT ACCUSES CHINA OF 'FINANCING WAR' AS US-CHINA TRADE TENSIONS ESCALATE

"I will tell you that China, in particular, boy, they did a number on our country. They took money out. Now it’s reversed," he said, expressing optimism about the future of U.S.-China trade relations.

"I think we're going to do fine with China. I get along great with him. He's a very strong leader, a very, you know, amazing man," Trump said of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"But we have to have a fair deal. It's gotta be fair."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Trump announced he and Xi will meet in South Korea "in a couple of weeks."