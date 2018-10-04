New York Comic Con draws thousands to Big Apple

New York Comic Con 2018 has descended on the Big Apple with thousands of fans from all over the world dressing up as their favorite fictional characters and superheroes.

ReedPOP, the convention’s organizer, has grown rapidly since its founding in 2006, reaching revenues of more than $100 million in 2017 from all of its events, panels and merchandising. At least 700 companies participated in last year's event.

The four-day pop-culture event is expected to draw more than 200,000 fans to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in midtown Manhattan with ticket prices going for at least $50.

“Just the experience. You get to share in the geekdom and all that stuff,” a Comic Con attendee dressed as Marvel’s “Black Panther” told FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos on Thursday. “Actually there's usually a lot of exclusive stuff here like merchandise.”

Celebrities, comic legends and superhero movie characters will flock to the convention center and promote some of the year's most anticipated releases in movies, television, video games and comics.

The convention starts Thursday, Oct. 4, and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 7.

