Kristina Partsinevelos joined the FOX Business Network (FBN) as a business correspondent and economist in March 2018. Partsinevelos covers breaking financial news based out of FBN’s headquarters in New York.

A former reporter for Canada’s Business News Network (BNN) and business correspondent for the CTV News Channel, Partsinevelos covered the latest financial news, including the retail, tech, and automotive sectors.

Partsinevelos graduated from the University of Oxford in Oxford, United Kingdom with her Masters of Business Administration (MBA). She also has a Master’s in Journalism from Carleton University in Ontario, Canada.