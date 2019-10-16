Matt Lauer allegedly had relationship with NBC reporter

Former “Today” show host Matt Lauer had an extramarital relationship with a well-known and “well-respected” NBC broadcaster, Page Six reported.

The woman no longer works for the network, and signed a non-disclosure agreement before leaving, according to the outlet, which does not name her. Sources told Page Six the affair was an example of a “clear imbalance of power” at NBC.

“Matt had influence over everyone’s career — one word and your career would be sunk. I know there was a clear imbalance of power in this woman’s relationship with Matt.”

The report adds to a plethora of claims about Lauer’s affairs and alleged sexual misconduct as noted in detail in Ronan Farrow’s recently released book, “Catch and Kill.”

Farrow’s tome describes how one former on-air reporter was continuously harassed by Lauer until she left in 2012, at which time she was ordered to sign an NDA, according to the report.

Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail show a different accuser, Brooke Nevils, with Matt Lauer during the Sochi Olympics, where she claims she was raped by the anchor in 2014.

“I would walk into work with a knot in my stomach. I would come home and cry,” the woman told Farrow, according to the book.

“I was like meat on a hook" - Anonymous "on-air personality" to Ronan Farrow, author of "Catch and Kill"

When she rejected men at the network, the anonymous woman would be “punished,” Farrow wrote.

She added: “My career took a sharp nosedive.”

The day before the book’s Tuesday’s release, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim sent a staff-wide memo addressing the accusations in the book, including about the alleged affair with the “on-air personality,” writing:

“Farrow says this individual received inappropriate messages from Lauer, and showed them to ‘colleagues,’ not management, made no report, and we’ve found no record of one. She signed a completely standard separation agreement, including a routine confidentiality provision that was in her original employment contract. Again, that provision was designed to protect proprietary company information, not prevent an employee from reporting misconduct, nor has it ever been used that way.”

