Lizzo shocks Los Angeles Lakers game crowd with a daring dance

Lizzo brought the moon to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game on Sunday.

The 31-year-old “Truth Hurts” singer showed off her derriere courtside when the Lakers’ cheerleaders performed a routine using Lizzo’s newer hit song “Juice” in the background.

Cameras at the Staples Center captured Lizzo ecstatically bouncing in the stands until she felt moved enough to boogie down with a celebratory twerk, which revealed the star’s cheeky cutout dress and thong. Not so surprisingly, the cameras promptly switched back to the cheerleading.

FOX Business did not immediately receive a response from the Lakers or Staples Center regarding the incident.

However, the Staples Center does have a dress code listed on its company website.

“All guests in attendance are required to wear a shirt and shoes at all times for their own safety. Guests may not wear face paint or masks while on the venue’s property. STAPLES Center management reserves the right to deny entry to guests wearing clothing items displaying offensive text and/or images.”

In a sideline report with Fox Sports North’s Marney Gellner, Lizzo revealed she has a crush on Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns.

Off the court, Lizzo has been a vocal proponent for body positivity in her lyrics, social media posts and past interviews.

"I say this on-stage to everybody: 'I'm not gonna sell you the commercialized self-love. I'm not gonna sell you the hashtag self-care.' " Lizzo said in an interview with Popsugar. "I'm not into that. I feel a responsibility as a pioneer in this wave of body positivity to push the narrative further."