LARRY KUDLOW: Trump shared a positive vision to end the country's decline

As you know, I just sat down with former President Donald Trump in an hour-long economic interview. We sat directly across from each other. We were face-to-face. We talked policies, issues, heavy-duty content and substance.

Here's my gut reaction: I saw a great American leader . I saw experience, broad-based knowledge and a strong recall of facts and figures. I also saw command of our problems and a strong desire to solve them. I saw strength. I saw a moderate temperament.

Finally, I heard a positive vision to end the country's current decline and rejuvenate America's prosperity and confidence at home and its standing around the world. I also heard common sense.

TRUMP FLAMES BIDEN'S ECONOMY, ATTACKS ON 'MAGA': HE 'WOULDN'T KNOW' WHAT IT MEANS

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You know, to a large extent, everything you and I talk about is common sense and we have a lot of common sense, and the problem is they don't have common sense. They don't know what they're doing and they're destroying our country. We'll turn it around fast.

There you heard it. On the economy, Mr. Trump wants to reopen the fossil fuel spigots, cut taxes and regulations, protect the value of the dollar, and tear into the Washington, D.C., deep state.

He is a superb negotiator and he will live and die to protect American interests. That is what I heard in our interview. Frankly, I don’t see anyone else on the horizon who can match his brand of American leadership.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the August 18, 2023, edition of "Kudlow."