LARRY KUDLOW: Trump shared a positive vision to end the country's decline

Kudlow reflects on his interview with the former president

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow reflects on his interview with the former president on 'Kudlow.'

I heard common sense from Trump: Larry Kudlow

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow reflects on his interview with the former president on 'Kudlow.'

As you know, I just sat down with former President Donald Trump in an hour-long economic interview. We sat directly across from each other. We were face-to-face. We talked policies, issues, heavy-duty content and substance.   

Here's my gut reaction: I saw a great American leader. I saw experience, broad-based knowledge and a strong recall of facts and figures. I also saw command of our problems and a strong desire to solve them. I saw strength. I saw a moderate temperament.   

Finally, I heard a positive vision to end the country's current decline and rejuvenate America's prosperity and confidence at home and its standing around the world. I also heard common sense.

TRUMP FLAMES BIDEN'S ECONOMY, ATTACKS ON 'MAGA': HE 'WOULDN'T KNOW' WHAT IT MEANS 

Donald Trump campaigns in Iowa, which leads off the GOP nominating calendar

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson) (AP  / AP Newsroom)

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You know, to a large extent, everything you and I talk about is common sense and we have a lot of common sense, and the problem is they don't have common sense. They don't know what they're doing and they're destroying our country. We'll turn it around fast.

Former President Donald Trump explains how the United States should handle foreign relations on 'Kudlow.'

Trump reveals why he wants a matching tax on trade

Former President Donald Trump explains how the United States should handle foreign relations on 'Kudlow.'

There you heard it. On the economy, Mr. Trump wants to reopen the fossil fuel spigots, cut taxes and regulations, protect the value of the dollar, and tear into the Washington, D.C., deep state. 

He is a superb negotiator and he will live and die to protect American interests. That is what I heard in our interview. Frankly, I don’t see anyone else on the horizon who can match his brand of American leadership.  

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the August 18, 2023, edition of "Kudlow." 