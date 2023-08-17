Stuart Varney: Vivek Ramaswamy could go from Trump's rival to running mate

During his "My Take," Thursday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the rise in popularity of 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, arguing the GOP hopeful represents a direct contrast to Biden and that could make him an appealing Trump V.P. running mate.

STUART VARNEY: The latest Fox poll shows the rise of Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump is still way out front, but he's down 3 points since the last poll.

DeSantis is still second, but he's down six, and look at Ramaswamy, up six points and now in third place.

I'm not surprised. He's a self-made 38-year-old, with seemingly boundless energy.

He's not afraid to engage on contentious issues.

He will do any and all interviews, even on unfriendly territory.

Remember his interview with Don Lemon on CNN? Lemon lost.

He's an America first guy who opposes affirmative action and gender-affirming care for minors.

He detests wokeism, defends free speech, and says he would pardon Trump if elected president.

What a contrast with Biden. He is less than half Biden's age, and it really shows.

He'll go anywhere. It's the exact opposite of Biden's basement strategy.

I don't think he can win the presidency but watch him make waves at next week's debate on Fox.

Then let's see if Trump picks him for vice president.

I'll leave it there.

