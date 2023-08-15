Legal pursuits of Trump come at high cost for taxpayers, former president's PAC 'Save America': report

The legal battles around former President Trump are costing taxpayers and Trump's team millions of dollars as a fourth indictment filed against him – and 18 others – was revealed in Georgia late Monday night.

Trump's political action committee (PAC) "Save America" has spent more than $20 million on legal fees since the beginning of the year, according to CNBC. The PAC has more than $3 million on hand going into the second half of 2023.

The financial impact to Trump's team is not unique as special counsel investigations into the former president have cost taxpayers millions of dollars over the past few years.

Special Counsel Jack Smith spent nearly $5.5 million during the first four months alone of the classified documents probe into the former president, and Special Counsel John Durham reported $7,683,839 total in expenditures since 2020 while investigating Russian interference in U.S. elections.

SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH SPENT $5.5 MILLION IN JUST FOUR MONTHS INVESTIGATING TRUMP

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican, addressed Trump's financial situation Monday night during an appearance on Fox News' "Jesse Watters Primetime," saying the GOP front-runner is "spending more money on lawyer fees than he is running for office."

"January the 6th, I was there, I saw it, he was impeached over it," Graham said. "The American people can decide whether they want him to be president or not. This should be decided at the ballot box, not a bunch of liberal jurisdictions trying to put the man in jail."

TRUMP SAYS GEORGIA INDICTMENT COMES DURING ‘DARK PERIOD’ FOR US, VOWS TO FIX IT BY WINNING

The indictment in Georgia, announced by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis Monday night, accused Trump and 18 others of participating in illegal efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the Peach State.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In addition to the former president, those charged include: former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani; lawyers John Eastman, Ray Smith III and Robert Cheeley; former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows; former Trump campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro; former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark; former members of Trump's legal team Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell; ex-Trump staffer Michael Roman; former chairman of the Georgia Republican Party David Shafer; Georgia Sen. Shawn Still; Illinois police chaplain Stephen Lee; Black Voices for Trump executive director Harrison Floyd; Kanye West's former publicist Trevian Kutti; former Coffee County Republican Party in Georgia chairwoman Cathy Latham; 2020 Fulton County Republican poll watcher Scott Hall and former Coffee County, Georgia, election supervisor Misty Hampton.