Larry Kudlow on Trump search warrant: I find these charges utterly not believable

Two major topics this evening. First, a day after AG Merrick Garland's "Where's the Beef?" press conference, former President Trump's search warrant has been unsealed. The president himself has said that he has never had a problem showing all the documents to whomever wants to see them.

As we noted last night, the search warrant and the redacted inventory list is of virtually no use whatsoever. The only thing that really matters is the application for the warrant, which will contain affidavits of probable cause for evidence of federal crimes.

The only way that's going to see the light of day is if an actual case is brought in court and the affidavits are shared by the prosecution with the defendant. We're a long way from that, but that's where the actual "beef" will be found.

I see one of the search warrant leak stories from my friend Betsy Woodruff Swan, of Politico, is reporting that federal law enforcement was investigating Mr. Trump for removal or destruction of records, obstruction of an investigation, and violating the Espionage Act.

I find these charges to be utterly not believable, completely and utterly not believable, because the former president was fully cooperating with the FBI this past spring. The idea of an imminent risk of documents being destroyed or concealed seems totally far-fetched, as John Solomon has reported.

What's more, if the FBI was so crazed about document destruction or concealment, why did they wait three days from the time they got the warrant until they actually raided Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach? Perhaps they got in a couple of rounds of golf at the beautiful Mar-a-Lago course with one of their inside sources.

As far as documents labeled "confidential", or "secret", or "top secret", or "TS/SCI" - that is sensitive compartmented information: I can tell you from my own experience in the White House that most of that stuff, indeed the vast majority of that stuff, is unnecessarily classified because you can get the bulk of it from your local newspaper.

As the late Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan wrote several decades ago in his book "Secrecy: The American Experience," the federal government's obsession over non-secret secrecy is insane.

Now, if the secret codes to the nuclear football were hanging around, that would be a problem, but I kind of doubt that, don't you?

Frankly, I still see this outrageous DOJ-FBI invasion of Mar-a-Lago as a January 6 fishing expedition to weaponize law enforcement for the simple political motive of keeping Mr. Trump off the ballot in 2024. Show me some real beef to the contrary and I will change my mind.

Meanwhile, our second big topic tonight is the immanent passage of the so called "Inflation Reduction Bill," which neither reduces inflation or the near-term budget deficit or provides any economic growth incentives to fight recession.

This bill is another massive attack in the war against fossil fuels and a huge giveaway to special interest groups and wealthy individuals in the name of global warming.

Meanwhile, middle-class families will face a sizable tax hike with those earning less than $100,000 a year facing a 77% probability of higher taxes. There's a new EPA slush fund government bank.

There are 87,000 IRS agents armed to the teeth and chasing after so-called underreported income from middle- and lower-income people, Uber drivers, the gig-economy, waitresses and unincorporated small businesses. Retirees in pensioners will face a new tax on their savings, as will small pass-through businesses.

Roughly $750 billion in new spending combined with nearly $300 billion in the CHIPS-plus corporate welfare bill threatens higher, not lower inflation.

Drug price controls will make lifesaving drugs more, not less expensive. It is a pathetic piece of legislation. It is the wrong bill at the wrong time for the wrong country. We tried hard to save America and kill the bill.

We should also try hard to stop these crazy hoaxes perpetrated against former President Trump .

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow's opening commentary on the August 12 2022, edition of "Kudlow."