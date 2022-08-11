Larry Kudlow on Trump Mar-a-Lago raid: We need the application for the warrant

So, AG Merrick Garland gave the world 3 minutes and 30 seconds of his precious time... and.... said... nothing. Remember the Wendy's ad: "Where's the Beef"? Mr. Garland gave us no beef, but I'm going to speculate that 10s of millions of Americans will have a big beef over the fact that Garland gave us no beef.

He said the Justice Department has "has filed a motion in the southern district of Florida to unseal a search warrant and property receipt relating to a court approved search that the FBI conducted earlier this week."

If that sounds important, I hate to break it to you, it is not. What we really need is the application for the warrant. That would show at some length the probable cause for evidence of a federal crime. Former prosecutors tell me that application will never see the light of day. Unfortunately, that's where the real beef is.

Was this outrageous raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago really just a function of some missing documents sought by the National Archive? Or was it a fishing expedition looking for any documents that might link the former president to some kind of conspiracy regarding the January 6 Capitol riot?

Was this outrageous FBI invasion a futile attempt to persuade the American public of all the things the January 6 kangaroo-court committee has failed to persuade the public?

Even with their many televised hearings, polls show they failed to move the needle against Trump. Was a politicized Justice Department and FBI desperately trying to somehow prove what the kangaroo court failed to prove?

AG Garland blathered on about the equal application of justice, but no former president in our history has ever been subjected to a raid from law enforcement before. Hillary Clinton wasn't. James Comey wasn't. They weren't former presidents, but they were up to their eyeballs in destroying or leaking or bleaching or clouding classified documents.

Trump outranks them by a wide margin in the government pecking order, but his home was attacked. Would the sealed official application reveal anything there? This sealed application that would presumably include probable cause for a federal crime, might explain why there was never any imminent risk of documents or other evidence that were destroyed or concealed from the FBI.

Ace reporter John Solomon will be here in just a moment to talk about the timeline, whereby President Trump personally surprised the Justice Department prosecutor and three FBI agents at Mar-A-Lago on June 3.

He cooperated fully and said, "Look, whatever you need, let us know," according to two eyewitnesses. The federal team asked to see a storage locker and the president complied. The meeting was cordial. The feds asked for a bigger lock on the storage and the Secret Service complied. They wanted surveillance footage and Trump complied. Earlier, the former president returned 15 boxes of documents, many of them classified, at the request of the National Archives.

After mid-June, there was no other contact between Trump's team and the government lawyers, until the invasion of August 8. Why did this raid happen? What were the Feds thinking?

AG Garland says he personally approved the decision. Exactly for what reason? The White House meanwhile claims that they didn't know about it. I don't believe them.

It's kind of like their claim that we now have zero inflation. I don't believe that either. The White House, along with Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin, claim the IRS is just going after millionaire tax cheats.

I don't believe that either. In fact, it looks like the 87,000 new IRS agents could be mercenaries armed to the teeth for deadly force aimed at Uber drivers, gig workers, waitresses, small businesses and ordinary working folks.

All I can say is: we report, you decide.

