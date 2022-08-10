FBI raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate ‘may have been illegal,’ argues Rep. Greg Steube

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., blasts the Democratic Party for weaponizing the justice system to their political advantage, vowing that the Department of Justice and the FBI will be held accountable.

REP. GREG STEUBE: Welcome to Joe Biden's totalitarian police state, where it's war on conservatives, and they're using Democrats and the justice system, deep state Democrats in the administration, the FBI and the DOJ. And there's no check on their activities in the House or the Senate because that's all run by Democrats. Do we have requested through the Judiciary Committee offer hearings? We're going to be in Washington on Friday for hearings to have Christopher Wray and have Merrick Garland come in and explain to the Judiciary Committee why this was necessary to raid a former president's home.

And he's not just a former president, but the number one contender to take on Joe Biden in two years, in 2024. They're attacking their political enemies. And I just read an article right before I came on that they have to use less intrusive means. So if they didn't subpoena these documents, and they just raided his home without subpoenaing these documents, this raid may have been illegal.

