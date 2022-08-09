FBI raids Trump's Mar-a-Lago home: Florida AG demands DOJ, FBI be 'transparent' on 'why this was necessary'

Following Monday's FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody called on FBI director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland to be "transparent" with the American people. On "Mornings with Maria," Tuesday, Moody emphasized the "uncommon" raid on former President Trump's Palm Beach home and called for answers to many Americans' questions.

ASHLEY MOODY: Of course, you know, you have federal cases and state cases. So that's not uncommon. What is uncommon, I can tell you, as a former federal prosecutor, is a raid by dozens of FBI agents over what we hear presumably is a document dispute. And I can tell you that is not common in these types of investigations. And I'm urging for the sake of the independence and integrity of our law enforcement institutions that Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray come out very soon and start being transparent with Americans. Why was this necessary? Why this had to be done in a raid fashion as opposed through subpoenas? Why a search warrant? I mean, these are very important issues, and I think this needs to be done immediately.

