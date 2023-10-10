Larry Kudlow: Iran is the Hamas supply line

At last count, the Hamas-Hezbollah-Iranian barbarians have killed more than 1,000 Israelis, perhaps 3,400 people wounded and 14 Americans. Babies found beheaded, grannies pulled out of bed and murdered, entire families massacred like some horror show right out of the Middle Ages. As bad or worse as anything ISIS ever did.

Tragically, President Joe Biden addressed the nation with one of the most disappointing speeches I have ever heard. Of course, the attack in Israel was "evil." Yes, Americans have been killed and taken hostage. Yes, the toll on Israel is heartbreaking and yes, the United States will stand with Israel and supply them with military assistance, but these promises after the horrific Hamas attack are almost clichés at this point.

The question is, "What is Joe Biden going to do about this catastrophe? What policy changes will the United States make to combat the Iranian-funded , weaponized and planning behind the Hamas attack?" What Joe Biden has to do is completely reverse his failed Iran policy.

Stop appeasing and playing footsie and cozying up to Iran. Forget about the terrible nuclear deal and recognize the Biden administration has been financing Iran's war machine. Here are some facts: the $6 billion released by South Korea may be aimed at humanitarian assistance, but money is fungible and it will provide breathing room for other accounts to promote war and terrorism.

US CEOS SHOW SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL AFTER HAMAS ATTACKS

The same can be said for the $10 billion released by Iraq. Then incredibly the U.S. dominated IMF, has provided $6.7 billion to Iran. Really? What is that about? My friend, Kristalina Georgieva should be ashamed of herself and then, the Biden relaxation of economic sanctions, most particularly oil sanctions, has added another $30-40 billion of financial assistance to Iran to bolster their war chest.

The total comes to $50 or $60 billion. This insanity must be stopped. Recall, in the tough sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump, Iran oil production was less than a million barrels per day. Today, it is above 3 million barrels per day, headed for 4 at oil prices ranging from $80-100 per barrel, or maybe a small discount to their biggest purchaser, China. That is no good and then we don't know how much money Iran's making shipping drones to Russia, but we do know that the U.S. has stopped impounding the shipping vessels Iran uses to circumvent sanctions.

We also have not denied Iranian planes over flight rights. We have not closed Iranian banks with access to the west. Nor have we stopped Iranian operations of European businesses. Why aren't we treating Iranian officials like the pariahs they are and sinking Iranian naval boats that threaten international shipping? Hat tip to Senator Mitch McConnell for his very fine Wall Street Journal op-ed piece today.

If you cut off Iran, cripple its economy, stop its oil flows, end its financing, then you will truly help Israel by dealing a death blow to Hamas resources. Iran is the Hamas supply line. Got it? Why didn't Mr. Biden talk about that today? If he pledges undying support for Israel, he must unequivocally stop Iran, but that four-letter word, I-R-A-N did not appear in Mr. Biden's delayed, truncated, miniaturized address.

Contrast Biden’s Iranian appeasement with Donald Trump's Iranian toughness. Trump understood the difference between strength and weakness. He pulled out of the misbegotten Obama Iranian nuke deal. He took out al-Baghdadi and all of ISIS in Syria. Then he took out Soleimani, the number one bad guy in Iran. The Arab Nations understand strength.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

You think that sent a message to Iran? Of course, it did. Trump laid down tough economic sanctions, basically stopped their oil production, and starved the economy. Then came the Abraham Accords, as gulf states negotiated peace deals with Israel regarding trade, investment, transportation and so forth.

In effect, Mr. Trump was surrounding Iran with all these Abraham Accord peace deals. The entire political dynamic of the region was changed. During Trump's tenure, there was no massive Hamas-Iranian invasion of Israel. Why can't the Bidens learn these lessons? There is a difference between strength and weakness and that's my riff.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the October 10, 2023, edition of "Kudlow."