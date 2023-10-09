LARRY KUDLOW: Hamas barbarism is beyond belief

As Israel regroups to defend its territory, Prime Minister Netanyahu said they will take unprecedented action to clean out the barbaric Hamas militants. We will spend our show's hour with guests from Jerusalem, Southern Israel, Capitol Hill and more, but first, President Biden has said "the U.S. stands with Israel, we will not ever fail to have their back. My administrations support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering."

This is all for the good in Israel’s great hour of need, with the worst terrorist military attack since the Yom Kipper war 50 years ago and a staggering death count as well as hostage-taking. That includes American hostages taken and Americans killed on the ground. Hamas barbarism is beyond belief. The administration is briefing Congress on providing Israel with missiles and artillery to patch up the Iron Dome and provide air to ground precision bombing and so forth, but this is the same president who for two years, wouldn't meet with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of our closest ally in the world.

This is the same President Biden who has been angling for a nuclear deal with Iran for nearly three years. This is the same president who cut and ran out of Afghanistan. This is the same president that left $100 billion worth of weapons in the Bagram Air Force Base, weapons that have quite possibly been purchased by Hamas on the black market for use in the Gaza invasion .

This is the same president who negotiated a hostage swap and unfroze $6 billion for Iran. Money is fungible, or doesn’t the White House understand that? This is the same Iran strategizing and funding with Hamas and Hezbollah. This is the same Iran joining Russia and China in the modern axis of evil and so, the question is, when will the United States punish Iran?

Incredibly, the Biden administration is also reportedly involved in an Iranian spy scandal they’re trying to cover up. Now suspended, former Iran envoy Robert Malley reportedly brought in Iranian spies to the U.S. government, first at the state department and now the pentagon where a woman named Ariane Tabatabai, who is the Chief of Staff to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations – Christopher Maier. This is part of a widespread Iranian spy ring in the U.S. and the State Department will still not tell us why Malley was suspended. Indeed, the State Department will not comment on any of these reports from highly credible journalists, including the Wall Street Journal.

Let's remember, Former President Donald Trump took out ISIS leader al-Baghdadi and let's also remember, Former President Trump took out Qasem Soleimani -- the top bad guy in Iran. And Trump pulled the plug on the useless Iranian nuke negotiations and there were no Hamas invasions of Israel. Think of that. In contrast, on day two of this war time crisis, President Joe Biden has yet to address the nation to lay out all of our American plans to defend our great ally, Israel.

Former House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy gave a blockbuster speech today on the floor of the house in support of Israel. The kind of speech Biden should have given. The House needs a Speaker to beef up Israeli defense funds. I suggest Kevin McCarthy who should never have been brought down in the first place. McCarthy is demonstrating something called leadership. Think about that Republicans and everybody else. That’s my riff.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the October 9, 2023, edition of "Kudlow."